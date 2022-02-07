Editor:

When are the voters going to wake up?

Why do our commissioners keep voting in more development for Charlotte County?

How are we going to widen roads to fit all this new traffic?

Also, (how about) the number of septic fields and new water lines going in?

The developers have deep pockets, are they paying for all this? Sure not going to be a laid back area like it was before Hurricane Charley.

Let's remember how Florida used to be.

Carol Crowe

Port Charlotte

