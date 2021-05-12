Editor:
I find the global warning issue leaving out some important facts. Does anyone ever think what happens when you destroy woods and vegetation to clear land for major development such as Murdock, West Villages, Harbor West, the proposed 15,000 acre development along River Road, and more? The developers completely clear the land to make it easier to develop.
What essentially happens you replace the cooling affect of the vegetation and trees with asphalt,, cement, cement structures, roof shingles, and more with heat producing materials. Cement buildings create heat, asphalt roads will get to about 140 degrees, cement 120 degrees, asphalt shingles 130 degrees in the summer heat. This heat is produced during all sunlight hours and released into the atmosphere causing increased global warming. Now take this theory world wide into heavily developed areas of the world.
Now comes the trees and vegetation. No doubt you would rather sit under a shade tree in the summer compared to sitting on an asphalt driveway. Why? It is cooler. Same goes with the earth. When the trees and vegetation are removed the cooling affect is gone .
In addition trees and vegetation convert carbon monoxide to oxygen. This is also gone.
So in effect by constructing the large scale developments we drastically increase the Earth's atmospheric heat and remove the process of converting carbon monoxide to oxygen.
In addition, when large development comes along and you hear all the wonderful thing it brings, think about what affect it has on our environment!
Gary Hagen
Port Charlotte
