Development must

not pay for itself

Editor:

Punta Gorda and Sarasota County now want to raise taxes. Weren’t we all told South Florida’s “unbridled” development business model was supposed to increase our tax base, thereby lowering all our taxes, “improving our quality of life”?

To me it seems like everyone says it was better before the crowds, the cars...


Now to sell it they’ll talk about their taxes being lower than 50 % of Florida counties/cities or surrounding counties/cities or whatever metric sounds the best.

I wonder, are we going to get a tax reduction next year when this year’s record property appreciation raises our tax bills again?

It’s kind of obvious, development doesn’t pay for itself, we pay for it. We need to elect ethical accountants, not ambitious slaves to developers.

J. Erick Phelps

Englewood

