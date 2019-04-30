Editor:
On April 18, I attended the North Port Planning & Zoning Advisory Board meeting about future plans for the old Sable Trace Golf Course. The room was full and nearly 95 percent of the attendees were against the proposal to build 500 homes, plus professional buildings.
Such a development at this time would strain existing water systems in town, both delivery and sewage. It would toss arsenic-contaminated dirt and dust into the air over the entire area. Worst of all though, it would throw 700 to 1,000 additional vehicles onto an already impossibly congested area. Widening of roads and even a bridge over an already built area was suggested to help ease the strain. This is close to insanity if you know the area. Far too much of a strain. The citizens knew it and almost all walked out in a huff after the board approved this plan.
Hopefully, cooler more intelligent heads will prevail at the City Commission meeting of May 2 to avoid what will be a horrific situation for the entire area.
I hope they are listening.
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
