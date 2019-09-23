Editor:
Last year, Brett Kavanaugh's lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court was hustled through the Senate in one of the most corrupt confirmation processes in history. Despite numerous credible sexual assault allegations made against him, by Dr. Ford and other women, Kavanaugh was confirmed hastily and without a full investigation. This was then, and still is, appalling, abhorrent and unacceptable.
Recently, new reporting by the New York Times has corroborated verifiable accounts of some os the worst allegations against Kavanaugh.
Make no mistake: Brett Kavanaugh is unfit to serve on our nation's highest court. And this new, credible evidence is an important moment for us to make sure our elected officials know that it's not too late to take action.
We cannot have a sexual deviant serving a lifetime appointment to our nation's highest court. Kavanaugh must be impeached and permanently removed from the Supreme Court. Period.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.