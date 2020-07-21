Editor:

President Trump's father made sure his son's bone spurs were treated to keep him from harm. Now President Trump wants us to subject our children to the war on Covid-19. Education Secretary DeVoss said we would only lose about .02% (estimated 1,450 kids) to the virus. I guess that is supposed to be the collateral cost of the Covid war.

Your kids? Your grandkids? Thank you, but not mine!

Christine Tober-Esser

Englewood

