Editor:
President Trump's father made sure his son's bone spurs were treated to keep him from harm. Now President Trump wants us to subject our children to the war on Covid-19. Education Secretary DeVoss said we would only lose about .02% (estimated 1,450 kids) to the virus. I guess that is supposed to be the collateral cost of the Covid war.
Your kids? Your grandkids? Thank you, but not mine!
Christine Tober-Esser
Englewood
