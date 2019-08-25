Editor:
The constant references as to how deeply our country is divided are exaggerated just as some of the reasons given for the division. Thinking people have seen through the diabolical schemes to create discord. Schemes that use social issues coupled with religion to create controversy with deception and accusations.
One such ploy is the ridiculous claim Christianity is under attack. There is absolutely no evidence of any attacks. Simple fact, there is no logical answer as to who, why, where and how attacks would happen. The instigator blames non-Christians for the Supreme Court rulings that restore some individual rights over some religious beliefs.
The dying embers of issues such as abortion, gay rights, global warming and gun control were rekindled and fanned to become large flames of senseless contention.
All will be well when good old common sense prevails.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
