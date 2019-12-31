Editor:

Recently, my wife and I attended a service at the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda for the celebration of the life of Diane Simpson Jones.

Diane was the wife of Frankie Jones and the daughter of Mrs. Ann Simpson and the sister of Randy Simpson. I will always remember this special person who always greeted you with a smile.

I worked as the senior agriculture appraiser for the State of Florida Property Tax Administration. Our department audited the county property appraiser and provided aid and assistance when needed.

Diane was unique in the fact she was the only female agricultural supervisor in all the counties I audited. It was such a pleasure to work with Diane, as she was a fast learner and did a good job.

The service for Diane was the nicest I ever attended. I wasn't surprised because Diane's parents did a good job raising Diane to be a southern lady. Heaven will be a little brighter.

Diane, we miss your smiling face.

Charles Polk

Punta Gorda

