How is it that you don't read in the newspaper that residents in Boca Royale in Englewood on Saturday had either the county or state into their community to issue residents the Covid-19 vaccine.
I have been trying for as long as vaccines have started up to get my elderly neighbors an appointment for a vaccine to no avail.
How is this a fair system for the elderly? Is it the more affluent neighborhoods that can get it and to heck with everyone else. Sarasota County and the state of Florida should do more for the elderly over-75 before they allow 65-year-olds to receive the vaccine.
Kerry Ellis
Englewood
