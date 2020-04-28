Editor:
You may have heard news that a state sponsored Wuhan Virology Lab was the epicenter for the Corvid 19 virus. Purportedly, “Patient Zero” was a lab worker that contracted the virus from a bat and unknowingly spread the disease throughout the globe.
With the support of a complicit WHO, the Chinese government denies this charge; claiming that the pandemics’ roots were in a Wuhan wet market. Hopefully, the truth will soon emerge, as the charges could not be graver, in terms of staggering loss of life, financial devastation and livelihood for countless millions of Earth's citizens. Simply stated, our way of life has been turned on its head. If shoddy lab procedures are proved to be the root cause of this pandemic, the Chinese government should be held accountable; no different than charging a negligent adult for allowing a child to play with a loaded gun.
As with any other event with political ramifications, sides will be drawn. My concern is that many Democrats will dismiss these allegations as “a vast right-wing conspiracy,” rather than support a methodic and transparent search for the truth. The U.S. Left may blindly support Communist Chinese and WHO rhetoric while claiming presidential obfuscation in an attempt to deflect his mishandling of the crisis.
This story has far reaching human, political and financial ramifications that has potential to make it the single largest event of this century. Deciding where you stand is far too important to kowtow to political dogma of the left or right.
Barry Miller
Punta Gorda
