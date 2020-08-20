Editor:
The cartoon in the July 31 edition of the Sun with the disparaging depiction of Dr. Fauci was disappointing and irresponsible. There is no excuse, in a time of global pandemic, as Florida’s cases remain some of the highest in the country, for adding to the disconnect between science and politics. Publishing that cartoon, when people are listening to a president tell us that he is very impressed with a doctor who rants about demons, witches, and aliens, needlessly contributed to the chaos.
Because of the mixed messages from the White House, we still can’t shop for groceries without encountering those who think wearing a mask will make them sick, and now we have to contend with the aliens. Undermining Dr. Fauci’s credentials and experience during this critical time was a poor choice that shows little regard for this community.
The truth is, that if not for Dr. Fauci and his colleagues, we might not be worried about this pandemic. We could have been wiped out 30 years ago from AIDS.
Eileen Vorbach Collins
Rotonda West
