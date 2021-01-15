Editor:
Consider this. Many in Washington want to rid themselves of Trump and his supporters. What better way than to intentionally allow them to storm the Capitol at the urgency of the President. Was it really mismanagement that security was sorely lacking? Or was there another motive?
Keith Streitenberger
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.