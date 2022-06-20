Some of us have been the victims of one of the greatest fraud schemes of all time. It is nothing that those who were duped need be ashamed of, because the con-men who perpetrated this scheme were among the cleverest fraudsters America has ever known.
Donald Trump was told by his lawyers, his own daughter and son-in-law, and his campaign manager that he had lost the election. His attorney general, William Barr, put it more bluntly: Trump’s claims of a stolen election were ‘B.S.’ Yet millions were fooled into believing that the election was stolen. We may never know why he persisted in spreading “the Big Lie,” but there is evidence that “the Big Lie” led to the swindling of millions of patriotic Americans.
Trump raised a quarter of a billion dollars, mostly from ordinary people, for his “Official Election Defense Fund.” This fund never existed. The money found its way to Trump hotels, to the Save America Pac for future expenses, and to fund his January 6th rally. Donald Trump Junior’s fiancée for example was paid $65,000 of those funds for her two-minute rally speech.
Don’t be embarrassed if you were taken in by this con. You believed that you were acting in the best interests of the country you love. And the actions of too many of the leaders of the Republican Party have served to legitimize Trumps lies just to get your votes.
Don’t let them fool you again. Vote them out of office.
