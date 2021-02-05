Editor:
Ah jes luv mah paper, but ah got one o' them thar pat peeves. Cain't ye jes quit a-tryun' t-cornfuse folks tellin' 'em 'bout recommendations fer warin' masks, then turn 'round showin' pitchers ain't people doin' it?
This mornin' ye said the Charlotte County Fair wants mask warin', an' ye had four pitchers: 1. Two chilluns with thar backs turned kinda lookin' like mask warin'. 2. A mom an' child warin' none. 3. A food server holdin' food warin' one unnerneeth thar nose. 4. An' a-tother warin' nary none a-tall holdin' food!
Ain't no way t'keep we-uns from havin' ayer heads a-scrambled this way'n thet over this pandermic! Ye can do better.
Let's keep a-fightin' t'save us all, folks!
Anna M. Lambert
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.