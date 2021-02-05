Editor:

Ah jes luv mah paper, but ah got one o' them thar pat peeves. Cain't ye jes quit a-tryun' t-cornfuse folks tellin' 'em 'bout recommendations fer warin' masks, then turn 'round showin' pitchers ain't people doin' it?

This mornin' ye said the Charlotte County Fair wants mask warin', an' ye had four pitchers: 1. Two chilluns with thar backs turned kinda lookin' like mask warin'. 2. A mom an' child warin' none. 3. A food server holdin' food warin' one unnerneeth thar nose. 4. An' a-tother warin' nary none a-tall holdin' food!

Ain't no way t'keep we-uns from havin' ayer heads a-scrambled this way'n thet over this pandermic! Ye can do better.

Let's keep a-fightin' t'save us all, folks!

Anna M. Lambert

North Port

