Editor: 

Many people don't consider the Bruce Willis film "Die Hard" to be a holiday movie.

I think it fits in perfectly for our times.

Just compare it to other Christmas classics...

"A Christmas Story": "You'll shoot your eye out kid"

"Christmas Vacation": Swat team visiting the Griswolds

"It's a Wonderful Life": Police fire shots at George Bailey

Merry Christmas ...

Paul Filipiak

Punta Gorda

