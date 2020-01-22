Editor:
There has been a lot of controversy about the media's responsibility to print the truth and I don't propose any solution that draws a strict line between fact and opinion. However, it seems to me that if an opinion is filled with false information, the media has a duty to publish corrections to facts.
I don't know enough about defense spending to have an opinion of what is too much, however I do know that the opinion piece by Giselle Donnelly in Jan. 12 paper has false information. Military spending comprises closer to 50% of the U.S. budget and entitlement spending is closer to 7% instead of the 15% for military and 62% mandatory and entitlement quoted by Donnelly. It is also misleading to lump mandatory and entitlement together.
It's all good to have an opinion, but back it up with real facts, especially when you are on the front page of "Perspectives". Likewise the first letter to the editor's reference to "Dunham charges that are forthcoming," the "made-up dossier," "ample evidence shows that the Biden family is a criminal enterprise" are accusations that have not been proven, but rather conspiracy theories. Conspiracy theories, no matter how much you like them, don't compare to facts and the newspaper has a responsibility to publish facts, then let the readers decide if those opinion pieces are worth the ink used to print them.
Carol Whittier
Placida
