Thank you for your section, “Honoring Fallen Heroes.” For those who gave their all Memorial Day is a tribute to them and I will forever be thankful for their sacrifices.

As I perused the pictures our heroes and read the bios I became at first a bit confused and then disappointed that your newspaper apparently does not know the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

On Memorial Day, we honor only those who died in combat via parades, ceremonies and flags at half staff.

On Veterans Day, we honor all men and women who have served but were fortunate to survive albeit some survived with terrible disabilities. I am a proud disabled veteran of the U.S. Navy. I would not expect to see my name listed with true "Fallen Heroes."

"Fallen Heroes" do not get to live and retire as some of your pictures and bios displayed.

John M. Balas

Rotonda Heights

