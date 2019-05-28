Editor:
Thank you for your section, “Honoring Fallen Heroes.” For those who gave their all Memorial Day is a tribute to them and I will forever be thankful for their sacrifices.
As I perused the pictures our heroes and read the bios I became at first a bit confused and then disappointed that your newspaper apparently does not know the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
On Memorial Day, we honor only those who died in combat via parades, ceremonies and flags at half staff.
On Veterans Day, we honor all men and women who have served but were fortunate to survive albeit some survived with terrible disabilities. I am a proud disabled veteran of the U.S. Navy. I would not expect to see my name listed with true "Fallen Heroes."
"Fallen Heroes" do not get to live and retire as some of your pictures and bios displayed.
John M. Balas
Rotonda Heights
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.