Editor:
When I retired and moved to Florida, I researched and decided Punta Gorda was the place to come. I even trailered my sailboat down and tried the Harbor first. This was in 2001.
Then Charley came. Everything that made Punta Gorda the wonderful, small, Old Florida town that we looked for blew away and is never coming back.
Now, all that seems important to our government and some people is “progress” and being a destination. (It's all about the money). They focus on “upscaling” and doing whatever it takes to attract people – events, remodeling the best park in the town down to average, attempts at being a resort, whatever. Punta Gorda is not on the Gulf and never will be. They should focus and be the best of what they are (were).
Then I read an article in the newspaper about Mexico Beach. On Oct. 10, Hurricane Michael destroyed their town even worse than Charley did to us. Two months later, only 500 out of 2,700 dwellings are habitable. They have a long, slow recovery ahead.
But there’s one big difference in their envisioning their future. To quote their Mayor Cathey: “Virtually everyone in Mexico Beach agrees that the city should retain it’s position of an authentic, small-town, family-oriented beach community that residents and guests have always loved.”
I can only wish that Punta Gorda had shown that kind of wisdom and focused on retaining all the things that made it such an authentic, attractive, appealing community.
Ron Davis
Punta Gorda
