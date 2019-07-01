Dig a little deeper into school success
Editor:
A few days ago I read a letter to the editor by a gentleman who, with a literary shotgun blast, chastised the entire Charlotte County school system, teachers, administrators and board members alike.
Citing low performance numbers, after requesting additional funding through our tax dollars, this individual gave your reader the impression our school system is inept and our teachers appear to be content with a level of mediocrity.
Nothing could be further from the truth. We all know numbers don’t tell the entire story and as a parent whose child went through the school system can attest, the tools for success are there for anyone who has the fortitude to invest in their future.
Our son’s cross-country team averaged a 3.85 GPA, and many of the members of that team and their state championship track team were accepted into some of the finest universities in the country based on their academics, not their athletic abilities. At that time, many of these student athletes were accepted into the University of Florida, where their incoming freshman class averaged a 4.2 GPA. Our son and many of his friends, as a result of teaching through their formative years, are today pursuing careers as doctors, mechanical engineers, financiers and in the computer science fields.
Our schools have been recognized in national competitions for their Model U.N. teams, robotic teams and have garnered recognition for their Mock Trial law teams.
When I read this letter to our son, his comment was, “That’s not a fair assessment, as our teachers sacrificed time with their families on weekends and after school to coach our events or to help us as needed, and they did this with very little compensation.”
Today’s teachers and board members are dealing with a very different academic environment than we did as children. While they are striving to adapt to the latest performance guidelines and prepare our children for the next step in their pursuits of higher education, they are dealing with many more social, psychological and personal issues in today’s teaching environment few of us had to endure.
My advice to this gentleman would be to dig a little deeper instead of taking the numbers at face value. Get involved, as we did and as some of our friends are doing. We all want our school system to be the best that it can be, but that level of expectation for our children starts at home.
Gary Cardillo
Punta Gorda
