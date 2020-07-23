Editor:

In response to article about local businesses that received taxpayer money from government bailout from the pandemic. I have to take issue that the Diocese of Venice received $1 million to $2 million from the government bailout.

I believe it plainly states in constitution we have separation between church and state. I have to believe there has to be lots of Baptists and Methodists who would like some of these taxpayer money.

Steven Shuffitt

Rotonda West

