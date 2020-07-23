Editor:
In response to article about local businesses that received taxpayer money from government bailout from the pandemic. I have to take issue that the Diocese of Venice received $1 million to $2 million from the government bailout.
I believe it plainly states in constitution we have separation between church and state. I have to believe there has to be lots of Baptists and Methodists who would like some of these taxpayer money.
Steven Shuffitt
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.