Editor:
I understood that there were voters who selected DeSantis for governor, as his single campaign platform was that Donald Trump supported him.
Though I believe this unquestionable, blind support exists, I prefer voters who are informed about what a candidate’s plans and methods for achieving governmental goals are.
Beyond showing him teaching his toddler to chant “build that wall” he revealed nothing about himself as a leader (though this revealed much about his values and parenting).
His recent inauguration speech revealed a bit more confusion about how he will govern. He promised to let his “principles be reflected in the constitutional oath” he had just taken. In the next sentence he claimed “our rights are endowed by God, not government.” In our democracy, I am in favor of the essential idea that a representative government creates laws which spell out our rights as citizens.
I am in favor of the three branches of government to enact and then preserve these rights. DeSantis treads in tricky water to assert that God is in charge of these things. I think this confusion about the role of government and God in our lives reveals him to be the rudderless politician he appeared to be in the campaign.
It is this same lack of clarity about how our democracy works that has created chaos, division and inaction in our national government. Let us pray -- humor intended -- that Florida does not now have to suffer under the same kind of dangerous, confused leadership that steers the ship of his hero’s presidency.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
