We have lived here 29 years and always try to attend the festivals that go on in Laishley Park or the Block Party, and this Fourth of July was no exception.

However, I have to voice my disappointment with the food.

We remember a time when there were many food vendors to choose from and for the past several years it seems one company has the lock-down on food, with a few exceptions. This year and several other festivals the food is just sub-par, with barely warm food; dry, overcooked steak sandwiches, skimpy fries. Very disappointing.

Whatever happened to the following at festivals: corn dogs, corn on the cob, pizza slices, tacos, Asian food, ribs, pretzels, etc? This is what we miss.

My husband talked all day how he wanted a funnel cake, only to get there and for some reason the stand was closed. Again, disappointing.

We will eat before we go from now on and be satisfied, because thank goodness the music is always awesome and OMG the fireworks are the icing on the cake. Fabulous. Great, great job there.

Rebecca Vetrone

Punta Gorda

