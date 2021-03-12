Editor:

On the Publix vaccine site, why is Charlotte County always the first county in the entire state to run out of vaccines every single Monday/Wednesday/Friday? You would think someone would notice this and give more vaccines to our county, which has many residents over age 65.

This forces our seniors that are lucky enough to get an appointment to drive all over the state to get vaccinated. A local friend of mine got an appointment in the Panhandle, 15 hours driving round trip, and has to do it again for the second shot.

Then our county advertised the Senior Games. I registered, bought a $250 javelin and practiced many times. I was looking forward to the competition as a 75-year-old. I showed up Saturday morning at 8 a.m., and the only people there were other competitors. No one knew what happened. Everyone was very upset. At home checked my e-mail and saw the night before had received an e-mail cancelling track and field. No reason given, just said "see you next year!" What a county.

Jim Ulrich

Punta Gorda

