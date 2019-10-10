Editor:
I am not at all surprised by Trump's actions and reactions. I was hoping, despite my anticipation, for better actions and behavior on his part but he just keeps disappointing. I am very curious as to what kind of reciprocity he had expected from Ukraine, other than illegal. The U.S. has doled out billions of dollars in foreign aid over many decades.
Our government has seldom anticipated quid pro quo reciprocity. The Senate and the House of Representatives had already approved the aid and Trump just sat on it. He turned it into a bargaining chip for his own benefit. This is preposterous and illegal.
Trump violated the election laws in June of 2016 by soliciting contributions from foreign legislators according to The Guardian (U.K.) "It includes several references to media reports of politicians receiving fundraising emails, including a number of members of parliament in Iceland and Australia as well as the 54 members of the Scottish National Party and UK House of Commons.
The Federal Election Campaign Act was violated however the Federal Election Commission did not hold him accountable because there was a stalemate between the two Democrat and the two Republican appointees of the now defunct commission. He also keeps violating the Emolument Clause. So the Ukraine issue is, by no means, a surprise...just an illegal and shocking disappointment, which he just keeps stupidly doing with many things, domestically and in foreign relations. Of course his supporters have no objection to voter suppression, another nail in the coffin of our democratic Republic.
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
