The Federal Emergency Management Agency has 7,500 full-time employees and an enormous cadre of standby part-time people who attempt to carry out its enormous mission statement. If you or someone you know has had dealings with FEMA as a result of a natural disaster, you know FEMA is failing in its mission and can not provide the level of support and security our people need and deserve. The increasing number, size, intensity and devastating effect of disasters within the past two decades has left FEMA overwhelmed and underfunded. It is time to replace FEMA with a better solution.
Think of a large group of well-trained younger people based in three former military bases strategically placed across the country, equipped and ready to respond to a disaster. Develop this force with young, paid members who would be trained in the building trades, heavy equipment operations, fire-fighting and emergency response medical treatment and search and rescue.
When a disaster strikes these people would be immediately dispatched to the locale of the disaster and begin remediation and removal to restore a clean and safe site for the populous to begin their rebuilding and renewal. This agency would not have the financial resources to replace an individual's lost facilities.
This force would provide our country with a pool of healthy, young people who would have trade skills. A non-military army, armed with the knowledge and tools that will make a tremendous difference to our people and lands.
Keep in mind there are still damaged remains of Katrina, Sandy, Irene, Michael, forest fires, floods and tornadoes that have not been removed.
Ronald Esser
Englewood
