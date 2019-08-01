Editor:
The blocking of the U.S. House Bill on election security legislation is a disgrace that will guarantee a wholesale future rejection of Republican candidates for the U.S. Congress.
Mitch McConnell's action in not recusing himself from the decision on that bill, based on the unrecognized involvement and threat of losing investment by Putin's Russian supporters in a promised aluminum plant in McConnell's state, is bribery and potential treason. McConnell is increasingly viewed as the "devil's disciple" by blocking legislation approved in the U.S. House.
The Senate must immediately act to discuss and vote on an election security bill to protect the 2020 presidential election.
Ignoring the warnings of U.S. intelligence and FBI counter intelligence leadership of continued Russian interference in the U.S. elections is stupid, reckless and a threat to our democracy. The failure of the Republican Senate to act to protect our election systems will bring waves of voter rejection once voters realize the extent of Russian interference in our voting systems.
Every member of Congress who fails to act to protect our elections across the U.S. will face charges of incompetence and treason.
Joseph, Ann Batal
Punta Gorda
