As I was reading the opinion section today one letter caught my eye. The letter stated that the Electoral College should be removed from the electoral process because it is outdated.
Hmmmm, sounds like another disgruntled Democrat upset with the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
So let me get this straight, he wants the middle of the country to have no say as to who is elected. He will be very satisfied with New York, New Jersey, California and Washington state determining who the president will be. What a great idea! Not!
If Hillary did not take the middle of the country for granted, or thought of them as irrelevant, the outcome might have been different.
Fred Neuman
Punta Gorda
