Editor:
I have a few questions. Does honesty matter anymore?
You have the left screaming racism with the Smollett story. Yet days later, we learn that he faked the attack. He marginalized people who are victims of real racism. All I hear is crickets from the left.
Bernie declares his run for president. In Bernie's world (and all the other leftists who believe in "fairness") shouldn't he share all the money he's raised with the other leftists running for office?
If the left can criticize everything Trump has done, in "fairness" shouldn't they also praise his accomplishments? Why are the people that are Democratic socialists who have already amassed personal wealth not sharing with the rest of us?
The left wants to open the borders to anyone who wants to come here. But would they take in several illegal families and feed, clothe, educate, provide medical care? That would be a headline.
This world is so upside down now if the right says white the left says black. I read the letters to the editor every day. I shake my head at the rants against Trump that is nothing more than parrots repeating what they've heard on MSM and the press. No further investigation to find out what's true and what's false.
No respect for the office of the president (no matter who is in the White House). In other words, honesty doesn't matter anymore to some people.
I feel bad for the generations coming after me who know nothing about our history and the greatness of America.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
