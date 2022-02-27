A recent letter questioned why so few conservative letters appear compared to the outpouring of scornful left wing missives. The answer, to significant extent, depends on one’s link-up with God.
Progressives recklessly condemn individuals, policies, values and history, while conservatives tend to exercise restraint based on scriptural teachings, among them “to love your enemies as yourself.” That message anchors Christian belief that we are all sinners in God’s eyes and therefore only He can punish the wicked. Our job is to forgive so we can be forgiven.
Such belief is the cornerstone of hope, faith and conviction that goodness and beauty will rule when deviant storms blow out for lack of enduring value. Only truth survives in the long-term, as 10,000 years of human endeavor confirms. Writing unhinged letters aimed solely at destroying someone or something is, by itself, proof of such effort’s falsity. To win by deception is to lose in life.
We all witness failures at our border, in Afghanistan, with Covid, lost energy self-sufficiency, defunded policing, rampant crime, freed criminals, unbridled inflation, vile threats against parents and children by inept unions and bureaucrats, suppression of truth by social, print and digital media, corporate oligarchs and elected officials, and of educators’ refusal to undo cultural and learning debasement.
These problems will be solved only when leaders with integrity, goodwill and faith take the reins to lead us to more secure ground. Bashing others isn’t in their playbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.