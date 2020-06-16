Editor:
In response to the recent article about the 14-year-old boy who was bitten by an alligator, it will be disastrous for the alligator too as it will mostly likely be euthanized due to the stupidity of people who swim in lakes and canals where these creatures are known to live.
And how about the parents who continued to endanger their children even after being warned by state wildlife officers who, I believe, are supposed to protect the animals too. Couldn't the alligator have been relocated?
Ann Donahue
Punta Gorda
