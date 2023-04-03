Diversity, inclusion and equity (DIE) is destroying America.
In the name of equity, a Soros-funded DA reduced a felony gun charge to a misdemeanor for the Michigan State killer. If she had not, the killer would still be in prison and could not have legally purchased his two guns.
In the name of equity, multiple high schools in northern Virginia withheld National Scholastic Awards that students could have used when applying to prestigious colleges and for scholarships. Why? Because other students might feel bad.
A California High School eliminated their AP English class because not enough Blacks and Hispanics were included.
A California teacher resigned because she couldn’t follow the school's dictate to not inform parents that their children were expressing interest in transgender actions.
Biden appointed pot-hole Pete to be Transportation Secretary not because he had expertise in trains, roads and planes but so he could have the first openly gay cabinet member. (Trump’s DNI Richard Grenell is gay but doesn’t count because he’s conservative.) Similarly, Biden’s current press secretary has her job solely because she is the first gay, Black press secretary not on her ability to communicate.
The DoD believes DIE is a strategic imperative. In 2021 the Air Force Academy encouraged cadets to avoid gendered language like “mom and dad.”
If you really favor DIE you should demand that the NBA reflect the country by being 57.8% white and 12.1% Black.
Equality of opportunity is superior to outcome equity -- a communist concept.
