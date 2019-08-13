Editor:
We are a rich nation. We are one of the richest nations on the planet and we have been known as the shining light on the hill for 100 years. We’ve accepted immigrants from all over the world and welcomed them to our land. And we have benefited as much or more than they have.
Immigrants helped build this nation, not only from the sweat off their backs. They brought new ideas; not just a new way to do things but brand-new ideas never thought of before.
I attended a lecture on the power of diversity last year at FGCU at the Fort Myers campus. I learned some of the many values of diversity. MIT purposely recruits from different cultures because they realize that their most valuable asset is new ideas, and their pathway to that end is diverse thinking.
I believe America has many assets. We are a rich country and one of our most valuable assets is the diversity of our citizenry. We are unique in this. The Netherlands is a close second. They realize the value of a diverse citizenship and they embrace it.
I ask that we embrace those who are different. We will be a better people and better country for it.
Robert L. Moran
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.