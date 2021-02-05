Editor:
Throughout my life there have been a few instances when divine intervention may have come into play. The first I can remember was the first Vietnam War draft lottery, my number was 316. I believe they got into the 140's that year.
Just last week I believe I had another instance, when I had a call on the phone. Contrary to many beliefs I think God is male. How do I know this, because a male voice said, "you and your wife have been selected to receive the Covid vaccine," Dale McHugh.
P.S. A day before my scheduled vaccine, a female caller from another county wanted to know if we would like to receive the vaccine. So maybe he is a she.
Dale McHugh
Port Charlotte
