Editor:

Throughout my life there have been a few instances when divine intervention may have come into play. The first I can remember was the first Vietnam War draft lottery, my number was 316. I believe they got into the 140's that year.

Just last week I believe I had another instance, when I had a call on the phone. Contrary to many beliefs I think God is male. How do I know this, because a male voice said, "you and your wife have been selected to receive the Covid vaccine," Dale McHugh.

P.S. A day before my scheduled vaccine, a female caller from another county wanted to know if we would like to receive the vaccine. So maybe he is a she.

Dale McHugh

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments