Evil has always scorched the earth. But it seems to have reared its ugly head more so than ever before at the present time.
Hatred flourishes, stoking criminal behavior by individuals as well as despots such as Russia's Putin, who invaded a peaceful Democratic country, Ukraine, and has systematically committed genocide on innocent victims.
Republican senators demonstrated their racist agenda in making a mockery of quizzing Ketanji Brown Jackson as candidate to the SCOTUS. Here in Florida, a "Don't say gay" bill passed into law that restricts children from self identity. Plus the banning of many books which resembles the Nazi's systematic indoctrination of the German people. The pandemic has added evil and misery to us all as our freedom seems too compromised because of it.
Unfortunately, this was made a political issue, which it shouldn't be. The pandemic also showed what little concern mankind had for itself, as people refused to get vaccinated or wear a mask to protect, not only one's self, but also his fellow man. Then there's the Big Lie about the presidential election, the January 6th Capitol insurrection, and someone wrote that America was great when Trump was president.
This division in our country benefits none of us, only our enemies as Russia's Putin is demonstrating. Evil feeds on itself, and "A house divided against itself cannot stand!"
