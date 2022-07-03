America was the land where the pilgrims could practice their religion without persecution and to all the other immigrants it meant freedom and the land of opportunity. Unfortunately that was not the case for the slaves from Africa or the indigenous people who occupied the land before the white man arrived. Those people had to fight for their freedoms and the ability to be part of the white man's society.
After hundreds of years of struggles these individuals still have to fight for their rights and the wrongs that were forced upon them.
Today in America the struggle for one’s rights and freedoms is now at the mercy of the minority.
One would expect in a democracy that the will of the majority not the minority would take precedence on the freedoms of their society. But here we are in America where the majority of the population wants their freedoms protected such as gun control and a women’s right to choose. Unfortunately, we have seen those rights ignored by the minority.
When you give each state equal representation irrespective of their population and to have two senators in the Senate with the ability to block the will of the majority then we are left with an America that looks more like it was 100 years ago. What is next? Same sex marriage? Only Christian values? We might want to introduce slavery again.
Our Supreme Court looks more like the inquisition of 1478 and we know how that worked out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.