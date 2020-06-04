Editor:
Here we go again. Rioting, burning, looting and all being labeled by the media as protestors. These are not protestors but thugs and criminals taking advantage of an incident that should never have happened.
The media seems to thrive on these types of reporting. What happened in Minneapolis was horrible. The main headline “white cop kills black man.” The video of the man pleading for his life is excruciating. However, I wonder how many of the 191 persons (mostly black on black) killed in the city of Chicago this year and the 303 killed in the past year pleaded for their lives before being shot to death by a black thug?
Not much rioting, reporting or protesting for these killings. I guess it's only when white killings of blacks that “black lives matter.”
Ronald J. Muschong
Punta Gorda
