Editor:
“A man hears what he wants to hear, and disregards the rest” (a famous line from 'The Boxer" sung by Simon and Garfunkel) is a statement that could be applied to many who write politically related letters.
You printed a letter recently that made claims about the Clintons. All the claims were included in a book by an editor-at-large from Breitbart (Peter Schweizer). The Breitbart News Network is a syndicated American news opinion and commentary website.
It has been labelled as misogynistic, xenophobic and racist by liberals and conservatives alike. It is known for publishing conspiracy theories and intentional misleading stories. The information about the Clintons was just that, misleading. Go to Snopes.com, an internet source for finding out about urban legends, folklore, myths, rumors and misinformation. Snopes.com is known and respected for their fact-checking and for providing sources for all their information so you, too, can do independent research.
I believe in research and education, and as much as is possible, finding out the facts. I wish all those who wrote you letters believed the same.
Renae Carey
Punta Gorda
