Editor:
It's Sunday morning after church services. Quick, grab 30 to 50 rolls of tp. Take as many cases of water as possible, 20 rolls of paper towels should hold for a while. Our neighbors, you know the ones, the "slow or stupid" ones who took too long to shop. Luckily we have our guns and plenty of ammo so we can fend off any of our neighbors who may try to take our supplies.
What a quandary. Should I focus on the commandment to love thy neighbor or rely on my Second Amendment right to bear arms and the "Stand and defend law to guide me through these tough times?" Should I buy more tp or ammo?
Ronald Esser
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.