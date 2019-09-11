Editor:
On his day off, Stephen Stiller went to his firehouse, Squad 1, Brooklyn, to respond to the attacks of 9/11/2001. When he arrived and found his fire company had already left quarters, he put on his turnout gear, including boots and helmet, and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel from his firehouse to the Twin Towers.
He could not find his company, so he joined other firefighters in search and rescue. Sadly, he was killed that day.
The Stephen Stiller Tunnel Run is still conducted every year in memory of Stephen and all firefighters of 9/11.
Please, never forget.
Ralph Boeringer
Punta Gorda
