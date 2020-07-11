Editor:
Let me first state that I am a retired police officer from Upstate New York with 35 years of experience.
I recently read that, the NFL has decided to play the “Black Anthem” prior to the National Anthem during the first week of NFL games.
During my career I always acted with concern to protect the rights of all citizens. I did so without consideration of a person’s race, religion, sexual orientation, political affiliations, etc. I know that the overwhelming majority of police officers across the country did then and now do the same.
Recent events have shown major violations of the rule of law at the hands of rogue officers. They do not represent the everyday heroes in law enforcement who put on their uniform with pride and intent to help people in the community they serve.
Decisions like that made by the NFL only broaden the gap between the races. Some may say that playing a Black Anthem is racist in and of itself and I do not disagree. We celebrate the National Anthem of our country which represents all people of all races.
The NFL plan only further perpetuates the thinking that “the police” are the enemy. When you paint all of the good with the same brush as the bad it is called prejudice.
Police officers are the only thing standing between honest, hard working, individuals and families, and the evil element in society. Instead of hating police, thank them for all they do.
Nicholas F. Kaiser
Port Charlotte
