Editor:
The slope is slippery and becoming more so. It would be enlightening and likely frightening if we were able to read the hearts of those in our government who perpetuate extreme leftist thinking.
I sometimes wonder if they ever, through their policies, were able to achieve a socialist state, might later say, "what were we thinking?" Would they really want that which they have created be the country their children and grandchildren were destined to live in?
I pray that those brave patriots who represent sensibility with God's help be able to right the ship in the next election cycle.
John Bower
Port Charlotte
