Editor:

Florida currently requires that children entering public schools be vaccinated against:

Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP)

Polio

Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)

Chickenpox

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13)

Hepatitis B (Hep B)

This is a 'mandate', not a political position or anything to do with freedom (except freedom from disease).

Why then is requiring a Covid vaccine so political?

Do you object to the above list? Do you not believe in the health of your own family and children? Does politics come before health?

I just don't get it. Ask DeSantis, maybe he has a logical explanation.

Robert Gilstein

Englewood

