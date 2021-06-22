Editor:
The hypocrisy of 21 Republican House members who campaigned on blue lives matter was put on full display by their no vote on the Capitol police receiving the congressional medal of honor.
On January 6, 140 officers were injured, one officer suffered brain damage, another was blinded. One brave officer was beaten to death by the violent mob and two others took their own lives days after the insurrection. Republicans claim to care about all men and women in uniform, but their actions speak louder than words. What they really care about is preserving their re-election and protecting their standing with Donald Trump.
But this wasn't the first time their hypocrisy was on display. On September 10th of 2020, 50 republicans co-signed a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr urging an investigation into the riots taking place across the country demanding an investigation into who funded the violent far-Left riots which left our cities in ruin this summer. I totally agree, I would like to know who helped fund these riots and those who participated in the violence.
I would also like to know the truth about the January 6 insurrection on the nation's capital. But Republicans hypocritically voted against legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on January 6th. So I guess they had to vote no on honoring the Capitol police with the congressional medal of honor because how could they honor the police for an event they continue to deny.
Steve Stanley
Rotonda West
