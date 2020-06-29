Editor:
The Covid19 Task Force under VP Pence met for the first time in 2 months the other day. No doubt in response to the recent surge in 11 states. Pence tried to put a good face on the current upsurge by saying, “... it is inarguable that more testing is generating more cases.” Phew, I was worried that more people were getting sick. I now know that is not true. It is not that more people are sick but rather the already sick folks were newly discovered. No worries mate. It’s all under control. The number of sick people hasn’t really changed. Just the perception. Thanks VP for clarifying.
So, as Pence said, if more testing found more sick people then less testing should … And no testing should eliminate the problem completely. But if that is true, then why did DeSantis shut us back down again?
Problem: Who should loyal Republicans believe, Pence or DeSantis? And the answer is: Do the math.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.