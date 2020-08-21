Editor:
In the time of grave emergency, with people becoming ill and dying, protecting others from this virus is a community concern.
The most important way we can help others and ourselves stay healthy, is to wear masks. Doing so is proven to help prevent the spread of illness, and has been proven to do so for a long time.
Unfortunately, some people in our community, do not abide by these facts. Although I, and those I have spoken to, have not seen a great deal of people not wearing masks. It is still a great concern.
So I implore people who do not wear masks, to do the right thing. And however you may have been misled about masks, by the great amount of misinformation. To help yourself, and your neighbors stay healthy, wear a mask.
Nathaniel Othon
Punta Gorda
