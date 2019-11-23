Editor:
A few things to ponder:
Trump was ordered to pay $2 million to charities because his Donald J. Trump Charitable Foundation misused money for veterans in Iowa in 2016. He used the money for his own businesses and political interests.
He admitted doing this. No jail time for his kids?
Former Secretary of State Jim Mattis said "I earned my spurs at the battlefield, he earned his spurs from a letter from his doctor." This is in reference to Trump as a five-time draft dodger.
Trump vilified true war hero Senator McCain even after his death.
How do veterans and veterans organizations feel about this knowing that some of their relative and friends died in wars?
Anthony Battista
Port Charlotte
