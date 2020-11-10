Editor:
Important! Please read to end! We’ve been Florida residents three years now. We came from Connecticut. Why did we leave Connecticut? Besides high taxes - extreme political corruption!
The 2010 and 2014 gubernatorial elections in Connecticut were won by Republicans. Oh no… the Democrat assumed the office. That’s right! That’s how it turned out. In both years, the Republicans won. Then a day or two later, a Democratic operative from Bridgeport pulled up in front of election headquarters with a trunk full of supposedly uncounted ballots - thousands of them! And not one was for the Republicans!
They demanded these ballots be counted, and they were. Thus, the Democrat assumed the office. Obvious fraud, but the courts backed them up - all Democrat appointed judges! The feds refused to review the cases - state matter they said. Fury in Connecticut and that’s when tens of thousands began to leave their home state.
It would seem that the national Democratic party learned well from Connecticut, but don’t forget that tens of thousands left. If that atrocity is repeated nationally in this presidential election, millions of Americans will leave with their knowledge, money, and businesses. That would be a disaster for America and the world. A Connecticut atrocity nationally is unthinkable.
There is another outcome to all this. I shudder to think of it, but it is possible. Please look up what Thomas Jefferson (founding father and third president) said to do in such a case.
God save America!
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
