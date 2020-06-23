Editor:
The American people sent a letter to King George declaring their independence. It was mostly a list of complaints against the king's tyranny. They fought a revolution and many died for the cause of liberty.
As a review for some folks, and new information for others, here's a list of some of their complaints:
Tyranny over states, no laws wholesome for the public good, relinquishment of the right of representation, legislative bodies distant from the people in order to fatigue them, invasions on the rights of the people, obstruction of the administration of justice, a multitude of new offices, and swarms of officers to harass our people and eat out their substance (fine them), protecting officers from punishment for any murders which they should commit, taxes without consent, depriving us of a trial by jury, being tried for pretended offences (sic), establishing an arbitrary government, altering fundamentally the forms of our governments, waging war against us and exciting domestic insurrections amongst us.
How much more, now, are these despicable acts repeated on us by our own government? If I was permitted the words, I could list endless violations of all these items in our own country and our own county, many on a daily or even hourly basis. It's taken over 200 years to educate and propagandize the American people to just sit back and accept tyranny, robbery and even being locked up in their own homes without due process. What will you celebrate this July Fourth?
David Kesselring
Port Charlotte
