Do we really, honestly have a “southern border crisis”? Let’s take a nonpolitical, objective view of this question.
According to a very reliable source (The Daily Sun 8/15/21) border patrol caught 178,416 migrants in June of 2021. Of those, 103,014 were returned to Mexico. That means over half (58%) were sent back. And, yes, 75,402 did stay. Again, do we really have “a crisis”?
Now it’s also true many other migrants slipped through undetected. Often, of course, these are the more criminal elements; e.g., MS-13, drug mules, etc. But we really can’t count them as we, of course, have no reliable statistics. Again, based only on verifiable information, the question is: do we really have “a border crisis”?
We do know in June, 75,402 migrants, per our Daily Sun, some with COVID, did get into our country. Using June as a representative number let’s annualize that – 12 x 75,402 = 904,824. If that trend continues, close to a million illegals will be allowed to stay. Putting that in perspective, Charlotte County, Florida (my county) population in 2019 was 188,910. Thus, it appears, our government will knowingly allow the equivalent of five Charlotte counties of illegals to come into our nation this year alone.
So, again, the nonpolitical question: do you honestly believe we really have a “southern border crisis”? You have the facts, what do you think? If you believe there is, then it becomes political. Now, honestly assign blame. Who is at fault? Which administration, Trump’s or Biden’s?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.