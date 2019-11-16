Editor:
I found the article in the paper, about bringing in more tourists to fill the thousands of new hotel rooms that are coming to the county, very interesting.
I moved into Charlotte County over 20 years ago because I found the perfect place to live. It was laid back, taxes were reasonable, fishing was good in the uncrowded waters, light traffic on the roads, a low crime rate and of course good weather. And did I mention it was laid back?
Now it seems we are trying our best to change all of that so we can be more like the East Coast of Florida. Have you been there lately? We already have heavy traffic crowded roads during season. And now we are actually paying people and hiring a consulting firm from Washington, D.C., of all places, to help with the county’s latest boondoggle of bringing in more tourists. Instead why not use the money and effort to make the infrastructure better for our current residents and snowbirds.
The good news is we are succeeding in eliminating the invasive pepper tree plant with more asphalt and more well fertilized green lawns.
Neil Heisner
Gulf Cove
